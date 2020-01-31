Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

AAP stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.65. 393,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

