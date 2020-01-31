Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. 8,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,479. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

