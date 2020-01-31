Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.56% of Cott worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cott by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cott by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cott by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Cott alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of COT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.33 and a beta of 0.89. Cott Corp has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.