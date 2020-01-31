Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 7,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

