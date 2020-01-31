Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 326,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 133,641 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,227,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

