Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 74,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

