Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

