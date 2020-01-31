Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 12,453 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,491,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 491,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 775.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 226,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,124 shares of company stock worth $1,834,124 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

