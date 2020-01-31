Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 139,961 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,961 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.84% of Skyline worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 797,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyline by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period.

Get Skyline alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,700. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.