Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 151,809 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151,809 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Steven Madden worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 2,391.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,906. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $534,500.00. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,293 shares of company stock worth $961,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

