Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.40. 14,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

