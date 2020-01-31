Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Banner worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.