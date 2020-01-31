Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Verint Systems worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6,602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

