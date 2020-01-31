Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 485,811 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,811 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Myriad Genetics worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 354,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,350. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.