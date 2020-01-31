Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 59,990 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,990 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.24% of CalAmp worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 104,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

