Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 85,516 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,516 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.18% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 36,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

