Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Genpact by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 224,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $44.38. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.