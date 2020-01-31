Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Insmed worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $9,919,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 300.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 103,628 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 23,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

