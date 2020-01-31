Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,103 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of QuinStreet worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,327. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $675.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

