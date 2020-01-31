Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

