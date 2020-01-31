Rice Partnership LLC Buys 6,880 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

