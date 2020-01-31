Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 261.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $268.27. 1,098,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $173.35 and a 1 year high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

