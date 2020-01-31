Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.12. 279,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,019. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.