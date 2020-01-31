Rice Partnership LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $10.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.20. 474,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

