Rice Partnership LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.06 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.