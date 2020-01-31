Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.29. 210,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,593. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

