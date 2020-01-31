Rice Partnership LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $92.74. 3,493,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,831. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

