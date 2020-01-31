Rice Partnership LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 36,491,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

