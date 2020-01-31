Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.73. 698,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

