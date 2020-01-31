Richard Meli Sells 20,000 Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Stock

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Director Richard Meli sold 20,000 shares of Lion One Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,600.

Richard Meli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Richard Meli sold 17,918 shares of Lion One Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$29,027.16.

Shares of CVE:LIO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.72. 48,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,088. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 million and a P/E ratio of -77.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lion One Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.