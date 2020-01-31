Robert J. Lipstein Purchases 500 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $14,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $65,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,138. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

