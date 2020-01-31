Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,411,251.27.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $420,224.42.

AYX traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,661. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 71.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

