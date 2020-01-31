Robert W. Baird Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Neutral

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.34. 7,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,136. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

