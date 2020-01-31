Robert W. Baird Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $94.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

ABC stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

