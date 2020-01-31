Robotina (ROX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162,386.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Robotina token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $162,386.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

