Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.44. 150,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,146. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

