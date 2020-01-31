Roland L. Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,833. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $775.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 396,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,744,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

