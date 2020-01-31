Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Rollins (NYSE:ROL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

