Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $395.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.73.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.77. 11,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.35. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $282.74 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.