Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

NYSE:ROP opened at $389.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $282.74 and a one year high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $274,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

