Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Intel makes up 5.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. 3,397,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIX lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

