Royal Bank of Canada Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.50.

TSE CAE traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 436,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

