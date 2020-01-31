Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Western Digital to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

