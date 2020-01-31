Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of ADS traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

