Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON: RBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

1/15/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 240 ($3.16).

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).

12/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

RBS traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 218.30 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.69. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

