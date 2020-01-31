Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,750 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Main First Bank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oddo Securities cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,231.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

