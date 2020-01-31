Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Lowered to GBX 2,470

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,314.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.