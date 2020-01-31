Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Announces — Dividend of $0.94

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:RDS.A traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

