Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

NYSE:RDS.B traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,268. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

