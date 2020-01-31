Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ:NPTN) Head to Head Review

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80% NeoPhotonics -7.51% -9.10% -4.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.25 $960,000.00 N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 1.16 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -10.47

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rubicon Technology and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 0 2 5 0 2.71

NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

